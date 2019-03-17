Residents could see improvement in their streets

Lawton residents could begin to see improvements in their residential streets by fall.

Summer is in the timeline for awarding bids for Phase I of residential street upgrades being funded through the 2017 Ad Valorem Streets and Road Program. The funding was approved by city voters in 2017 under a proposal that keeps Lawton’s share of county ad valorem revenue at 10.5 mills for 10 years, dedicating that increase in funding specifically to deteriorating streets in neighborhoods and arterials that need repairs or expansion.

The first sizable “deposit” of program funding is slated to hit this summer, when 12 street projects identified in Phase I go out for bid.

Officials made that announcement last week as the City Council approved an amendment of the existing design contract with Freese and Nichols Inc., the Fort Worth firm hired in June 2018 to design 12 residential streets scattered throughout the city’s eight council wards. Last week’s action authorized the firm to begin designs on 16 more projects, work identified as Phase II.

City Engineer George Hennessee said the firm is working to complete Phase I designs, but he anticipates it soon will launch work on Phase II, which is tentatively set for bidding in 12-18 months.