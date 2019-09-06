Republicans to hold monthly meeting Tuesday

Sen. John M. Montgomery and Rep. Daniel Pae will give a recap on the recently-adjourned Oklahoma legislative session when they speak at the regular monthly Comanche County Republican Party meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will call to order at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Building 100, Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee. Everyone is encouraged to attend and bring a friend. Voters also are reminded that poll workers are needed at the Comanche County Election Board. If you will help, call 353-1880.