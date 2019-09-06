Relay For Life continues tradition of remembering, educating

Since its inception in 1985, Relay For Life has become one of the most prominent events in the fight for curing cancer. What began with a surgeon in Tacoma, Washington, has now taken roots in 30 countries and innumerable cities.

And while the fundraising and acts of honoring those who have fought cancer is well-known, the event — sponsored by the American Cancer Society (ACS) — is about more than just walking and raising money.

On Saturday, cancer survivors, their family members and other members of the Southwest Oklahoma community took part in the annual Comanche County Relay For Life in Bentley Gardens on the campus of Cameron University. A total of 29 teams signed up for the event, with at least one member from each team required to be walking on the “track” around Bentley Gardens at any given time. The opening ceremony was followed by the traditional Survivor Lap, the first lap of the relay, recognizing any person who has been diagnosed with cancer.

For the next six hours, people were on the track, despite the blistering heat. But while the walk is at the heart of the event, other activities were also taking place in support of the theme of this year’s Relay For Life: healthy lifestyles through being active.