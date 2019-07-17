Reckless driver arrested, accused of causing seven wrecks in one night

A reckless driver accused of causing up to seven wrecks Thursday night has been arrested.

Lawton Police Sgt. Adam Rowland reported being in the area of Southwest 27th Street and E Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when a Dodge pickup sped northbound at 56 mph in a 25 mph zone and made a traffic stop.

According to the report, the driver said he’d been following a hit-and-run driver who was in front of him. The man said the other driver had hit the front of his vehicle as well as another vehicle that belonged to him. Rowland reported not seeing damage to the man’s vehicle he was in but did see a photo of damage to the other vehicle. It showed a disabled vehicle with a crushed front end.

The man said he knew the driver of the other vehicle. Rowland and the driver returned to the area of the collision at Southwest 28th Street and G Avenue. After looking at the vehicle damage and talking to witnesses and drivers, Rowland determined seven wrecks happened at the scene, the report states.