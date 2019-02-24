Quilts of Valor ceremony held at Senior Center for Creative Living

Seventeen veterans of various wars were presented with Quilts of Valor in a moving ceremony held Saturday morning at the Center for Creative Living in Lawton. America’s Veteran Supporters sponsored the presentation.

The Quilts of Valor organization was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq as a gunner. She had a vision of him sitting atop a military Humvee and of a post-deployed warrior struggling with his demons at 2 a.m. She saw him sitting on the side of his bed wrapped in a quilt. The quilt not only comforted him but warded off the demons.

Eight of the 17 veterans who received a quilt are from Lawton, including Hancel Harris, Eddie Goodknecht, Leigh Ann Conic, Billy Nash, Tal Bradley Miller, Gumecindo Tobias and Tony Washington. Theodore Janosko was unable to attend the ceremony.

Other veterans who were presented quilts included Jeremy Engel, Eric Ingram, Brant Jolliff, Desiderio Martinez, Michael Redding, Troy Reidel, Wade Roth, Joe Rough and Beau Wiley. Veterans from Altus and as far away as Colorado were at the ceremony.