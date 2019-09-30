In qualifying for nationals, Lawton FFA members learn resilience

It’s no secret the Lawton Future Farmers of America chapter is having a banner year, and no pair better exemplifies the organization’s new set of achievements than chapter members Maddie Muller and Gabby Barber.

Muller and Barber both won state titles this year and were named national qualifiers for the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo next month in Indianapolis.

Barber will compete in the Agricultural Communication Proficiency Award contest and Muller in Animal Science Division 1 of the National Agriscience Fair contest. Muller is ranked top 12 in the nation in her category; Barber is ranked among the top 4.