Public will have time to comment on city budget

It’s time for residents to express their opinion on next year’s City of Lawton budget.

City Council members will open the floor to residents Tuesday when they meet in regular session for their second meeting of May. The meeting, which also will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and c.

The agenda item before the council sets a public hearing to solicit residential comments and questions, but also will give the council the option to finalize the budget if members agree.