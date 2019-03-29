Prom Dress Giveaway set for Saturday

From 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th, Queenin2gether will host its first annual Prom Dress Giveaway. The event is co-sponsored by the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, Teeze Salon, The Studio Hush, the Owens Multipurpose Center and New Life Fellowship Church.

The Prom Dress Giveaway is a free event for high school seniors who are needing a dress for prom. The event will also include shoes and accessories needed to make the night extra special. The Prom Dress Giveaway was created by Carolynne Moore who asked God how she could be a blessing to people and the vision of the Prom Dress Giveaway came to her mind.

“We have a lot of girls in Lawton and surrounding areas who dream of their big night at prom,” she said. “But most dreams don’t happen because they can’t afford the prom attire. We have a lot of hard-working parents who work hard to make ends meet but can’t afford to give their child an incredible experience for their last year of high school, that’s where Queenin2gether steps in.”