Produce Safety Alliance Growers training course

The Oklahoma State Food Agricultural Products Center is hosting a produce safety training course Thursday at Great Plains Business Development Center, McMahon Lecture Hall, 1601 SW Park.

Anyone interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act and other food safety management information is invited.

The course will provide a foundation of Good Agricultural Practices and co-management information. It also will give details on produce safety rule requirements and details on how to develop a farm food safety plan.

The training course will provide valuable information regarding microorganisms relevant to produce safety, how to identify risks, how to write a farm food safety plan and how to meet the requirements.