Prison inmate charged with pepper spraying warden in 2017

Sat, 09/15/2018 - 3:41am Scott Rains

A 37-year-old inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility is facing more time behind bars after he was accused of pepper spraying the associate warden during a 2017 incident.

Mark W. Mohow received a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, after former conviction of a felony, on Sept. 7 in Comanche County District Court, records indicate. Due to his prior conviction history, he faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

