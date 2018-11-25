'Pride of Elgin' band takes first step toward sweepstakes

ELGIN — The Pride of Elgin has taken its first step toward its third sweepstakes award in as many years.

The Elgin High School Band earned superior ratings from all judges during the OSSAA Regional Marching Band Contest Oct. 16 at Cameron University. In addition, the Owlette Color Guard earned nine superior ratings for their performances, including seven solos, one duet and a full ensemble. Mike Palmer, band director, said this is the conclusion of the competition marching band portion of the year, but much more work is to be done if the band wants to claim its third sweepstakes in a row.