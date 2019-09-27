Preliminary hearing set for Davis

A Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling $6,000 through the “Think Lawton” group will have his preliminary hearing in December.

Vying to retain his Ward 3 seat, Caleb Davis will face Linda Chapman in a Nov. 12 runoff election.

The date and time for the upcoming hearing for Caleb Davis, 37, of Lawton, was set during a preliminary hearing conference Thursday in Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom. He will return to court for his preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 13, again in Zwaan’s courtroom, according to court records.

Davis was originally charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement on April 23 and the charge was upgraded to a felony count on Sept. 5. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Davis is accused of appropriating a $6,000 contribution to three other City Council candidates between May and December 2017.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Preston Gates made a public declaration to fund Lawton City Council candidates Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, Ward 7; and Randy Warren, Ward 8; with $6,000 to be divided evenly among them. It is alleged that not all the money made it to the candidates.

Davis told The Lawton Constitution that he’s ready to prove his innocence when offered opportunity to present his evidence.

In a preliminary hearing, the prosecutor must show that enough evidence exists to charge the defendant, and serves as a sort of mini-trial. The prosecution will call witnesses and introduce evidence, and the defense can cross-examine witnesses. The defense can’t object to using certain evidence, and evidence is allowed to be presented that could not be shown to a jury at trial.