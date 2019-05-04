Pray, love, serve all while cross-stitching stress away

“Cross-stitching is my therapy.”

That’s what Ella Foley maintains, but maybe the word “oxygen” would be more precise. When she packs to go on a trip, she decides which cross-stitch projects to take with her before she ever even thinks about clothes.

She falls asleep watching a movie on TV unless she’s working on a project and her husband, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, is by her side. Then she stays wide awake.

Although she’s right-handed, it’s always been her left hand she uses to dart in and out of the fabric, making those myriad “X’s” with amazing speed and dexterity. She’s developed the knack of drawing up the floss – cross-stitchers don’t call it “thread” – with this hand to complete a stitch. Others exclaim, “So that’s how you’re able to complete your projects so fast!”

She works on multiple projects at a time so that if she becomes bored with one, or comes to a difficult patch that she’s not ready to tackle just yet, she can go to another one that suits her fancy.

And always, always, cross-stitching requires concentration. Miscount the stitches in a design, and you might have to “frog” a half-hour’s worth of work. The word “frog” comes from the croaking noise made when a thousand stitches have to be “ribit”-ed out – something to be avoided at all costs.

It’s this focus on the task at hand that takes her away from the problems of the workaday world and relegates those worries to her subconscious where – who can say? – her gray cells might work out a solution.