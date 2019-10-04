Potential person of interest in county killing held by police

Lawton police have a man in custody who may be connected to a Saturday morning shooting death in Comanche County.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, is looking into the shooting death of Detric Voss, 24. He was found before 11 a.m. Saturday in a Saturn sedan that was parked on the eastbound side of the road on the side of Northwest Rogers Lane, about ¼-mile east of Deyo Mission Road.

Voss was found by a Fort Sill Game Ranger on the Fort Sill side to Rogers Lane who reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. Voss was found to be dead, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to incident reports filed by LPD Officer Robert Hinkle, a potential person of interest is in city jail on a pair of other potential charges.