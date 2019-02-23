Post office unveils Black History stamp featuring Gregory Hines

For the seventh year running, the Lawton Post Office is recognizing Black Heritage Month with a Forever Stamp depicting a pioneer of the African American community.

On Friday, Lawton Postmaster J.T. Hoffman, along with members of the local chapter of the NAACP, officially unveiled the 2019 Black History stamp, which features legendary entertainer Gregory Hines.

Booker T. Washington was the first black icon to appear on a stamp in 1940. Since then, the likes of Harriet Tubman, Louis Armstrong, Martin Luther King and Jesse Owens have been featured on stamps. This year, the famous tap-dancer, actor and choreographer will be on stamps around the country.

According to Hoffman, the U.S. Postal Service has a committee who decides who will be represented on each year’s stamps. On Jan. 28, Hines was named the 42nd honoree in the Black Heritage collection.