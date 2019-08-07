Police seek trusty who walked away Monday

You are here

Mon, 07/08/2019 - 11:36pm Scott Rains

Lawton police are looking for a 21-year-old trusty who drove away from a Monday work detail.

Officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to a report of an inmate that escaped while working at the Museum of the Great Plains, 801 NW Ferris. He escaped in a van taken from the scene, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. A white Honda Odyssey was reported stolen from the location around the same time, according to emergency radio traffic. He was last reported seen in south Lawton.

