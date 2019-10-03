Police said overexposure online leads to blackmail

Police are warning that sending nude photos of yourself through social media can lead to trouble.

Lawton Police Officer Joshua Murrow reported being called around 1:30 a.m. March 1 to a local home on the report of possible harassment via social media.

The victim said earlier that morning, he’d begun a chat with a user called “Amara3i” on Kik, an instant messenger service. During the course of conversation, he said he sent an explicit picture of himself to that person, the report states. Shortly after “Amara3i” received the picture, she threatened to send the picture to his friends list on his Facebook account if he didn’t log in to an unidentified website with his credit card information.

As a sort of “Kik” to the head, the victim said he felt he was being scammed but was worried his compromising picture would be forwarded so he told his parents about what happened, according to the report. His parents suggested he call police and file a report.

Murrow said officers advised him to save the chat and to not input any personal information on the specified website.