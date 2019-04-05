Police rule shooting justified

A 42-year-old man killed on March 2 in what the suspect claimed was self-defense was shot multiple times, according to the state Medical Examiner. One gunshot proved fatal.

Police have ruled the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

Medical Examiner Eric Duval reported that Eric Deshaun Nelson died from a perforating gunshot wound to the back. The fatal wound perforated the lower right shoulder and shoulder blade and cut across his right axillary artery and right lung. There were also gunshot wounds to his upper left arm and right thigh.

Duval’s death was Lawton’s third by homicide this year.

Following the release of the Medical Examiner’s report, Lawton police have ruled the shooting justified and are not pushing for charges to be filed.

“This homicide has been ruled justifiable by self-defense and defense of others,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.