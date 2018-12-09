You are here

Home » News » Local » Police probe shots fired on Sunday

Police probe shots fired on Sunday

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 4:26am Scott Rains

Lawton police are keeping an eye out for someone with an itchy trigger finger who fired off gunshots Sunday night.

LPD Officer Jonathan Serrano and other officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 1600 block Northwest 14th Street on a shots fired call. While in the area, witnesses said they'd heard about five shots the first time, followed by another four shots  all seemed directed toward a particular home, according to the report.

