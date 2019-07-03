Police not ready to call death a ‘homicide’

The Sunday night death of a 34-year-old man remains under investigation as a potential homicide and police expect more clarity by the end of the week.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said that, although the death of Richard Stinson is considered “suspicious,” until the Medical Examiner’s office concludes its autopsy investigation, labeling it anything more than caused by foul play is premature.

“We haven’t ruled it a homicide yet,” Jenkins said. “We’re hoping to have more information by Friday. We’re still investigating.”

Stinson was found by police around 10 p.m. Sunday at 7922 NW Echo Road lying on the floor in the back bedroom, according to the incident report. The report identified the incident type as a “homicide.”