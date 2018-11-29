Police investigating shooting in North Lawton

The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lawton’s north side that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of NW Ozmun in response to a shooting, according to a press release from the LPD. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who had been shot. Officers were advised that a dispute between the man and a woman had occurred prior. Shortly after the dispute, both parties were involved in a motor vehicle accident. Soon after, the man was shot by an unknown assailant who then fled on foot.