Police investigate rash of graffiti

Lawton police are looking into a rash of vandalized vehicles, driveways and property in Zone 3 following another spree of gang-related graffiti in the area.

At least eight properties in the northwest neighborhoods were reported from overnight Monday into Tuesday. Property damage reports were made from 310 NW Morford Drive, 2112 NW Dearborn, 2109 NW Dearborn and 2105 NW Dearborn the last with spray painted lettering of "456 Piru" written on a car window, according to the report. An auto burglary was reported in that same time period at 2116 NW Dearborn.