Police investigate female found dead on southside

Lawton police are investigating a dead body found Saturday afternoon on the city’s southside.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the area of Southwest Oklahoma Avenue and Jesse L. Davenport Street on the report of an unattended death. A female body was discovered in the area, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. Details of potential signs of violence were unavailable.

The state Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the deceased may be a woman reported missing Friday, according to reports.