Police investigate death of man found in canal

Although foul play has been ruled out for the most part, Lawton police are looking into the death of a man who was found Thursday morning in a concrete run-off canal at Bridge Park.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to the canal in old Doe Doe Park, near Southwest D Avenue and Sheridan Road, on the report of an unresponsive male. The man, in his 50s or 60s, was dead when officers arrived, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

Officials are investigating what led to his death.

“There’s nothing that appears to be suspicious about the death,” Jenkins said. “There’s a bridge and he was found underneath it; he may have fallen off or may have fallen asleep and not woke up, we don’t know.”