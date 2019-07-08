Police develop suspect in shooting

Police have developed a potential suspect in a Sunday morning shooting in Lawton.

Officers were called to Southwestern Hospital, 5602 W. Lee, shortly after midnight on the report of a gunshot victim.

A man said he and his girlfriend had gone to a home in the 6000 block of Southwest Atterbury Drive after his girlfriend’s mother called and claimed she was in an argument.

Once at the home, the man said an unknown man came out and shot him, injuring his left forearm and left calf, the report states. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.