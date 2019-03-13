Police arrest man for PCP possession

Lawton police responding to a medical call, instead, found a man plastered on PCP.

LPD Sgt. Josh Dawson reported being among officers called around 2 p.m. Monday to 36 N. Sheridan on the report of a man lying in the parking lot. However, the man refused medical treatment and was told to leave the property.

When he began to leave, the man turned around and began yelling “Where’s my money?” at the officers, the report states. His fists were clenched and he stepped toward one officer “in an aggressive manner,” Dawson said. He was then arrested for disorderly conduct.