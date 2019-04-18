Poker Run added to Cruisin’ event

DUNCAN — Sometimes a little change can result in some fun and new experiences.

After 11 years of holding a two-day car and motorcycle show in downtown Duncan, organizers of the Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle Show decided it was time for some change.

Hoping to avoid potential scheduling conflicts, members of Main Street Duncan Inc. — which has hosted the vehicle extravaganza since its inception — thought altering the format was a good idea.

“We’re still going to have the car and motorcycle show downtown on Saturday, but on Friday we’re going to have a Poker Run in the evening,” said Main Street Director Destiny Ahlfenger.

“The Poker Run is something new. We hope everyone enjoys this as an alternative to the cruise we traditionally have hosted on Friday.”

Open to all forms of vehicles, registration for the Poker Run begins at 6 p.m. Friday, at the corner of 10th Street and Walnut Avenue. As it is with the Car and Motorcycle Show, those entering need to bring proof of liability insurance and a valid driver’s license to participate.