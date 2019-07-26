Play Day finals a true family affair

As Lois Taylor gazed across the Great Plains Coliseum arena Thursday morning, a humble pride beamed from her face.

Four generations of her family had donned dusty boots and matching T-shirts to participate in the Play Day finals, hosted by the Grand National Horseman Association at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. The competition started Tuesday and wraps up Saturday with a banquet for participants and their families.

The competitive spirit was in no short supply out in the arena, but for the Taylor matriarch, this week is all about family.

“It’s so wonderful,” she said, “when I look out there and see how they all ride so well, it just gives me great pleasure to see them enjoying this together.”

Lois started competing in Play Day events in 1967, with her husband, Delbert. The Taylors then moved to South America where they served as Southern Baptist missionaries. Lois and Delbert returned to Oklahoma in 2001 and have been a fixture at the Play Day finals since. Delbert died in December 2017, and though friends and family members noted Thursday the event is not quite the same without him, the Taylor family legacy clearly lives on.