Planning commission recommends funding allocations

The City Planning Commission recommended $1.1 million in allocations Thursday, accepting the city staff’s recommendations for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funding.

But like 2018, the planning commission — and, possibly, the City Council — are accepting the staff’s recommendations based on projections. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which allocates CDBG and HOME funds, hasn’t yet revealed what appropriations will be for the coming fiscal year, so Lawton’s projections are based on the same funding level it received in the current year.