Planning Commission makes changes

Members of the City Planning Commission still don’t support the idea of a drive-through window on a new restaurant being considered for the 3400 block of Cache Road.

Commissioners made their recommendation Thursday, and also said they support the existing process that brought the topic back to them in the first place.

The original proposal comes from a binding site plan that was developed for 3407 and 3409 Cache Road, commercial property immediately west of Five Guys/Jimmy John’s complex. The property, once residential housing, held R-1 Single Family Residential (the most restrictive zoning) but was changed to C-1 Local Commercial District (the most restrictive commercial zoning) in 2015 as part of a larger tract that stretches east to Northwest 34th Street. The eastern lots became a commercial complex that houses the two fast food restaurants; the western lots now are being considered for development into Firehouse Subs.

In steps set out in the Use Permitted on Review (UPOR) process, the lots were approved for commercial zoning under a binding site plan, meaning the developer submitted a plan detailing exactly what would be built on the property, for approval by the City Planning Commission and City Council. Any significant deviation from that 2015 binding site plan has to return to the city for approval.