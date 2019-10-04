Pinnell talks of tourism, potential at local summit

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell made Lawton his first stop in office.

Pinnell was part of the panel of speakers Tuesday at the 2019 Lawton Fort Sill Tourism Summit at the Apache Casino Hotel Ballroom, 2315 E. Gore. Pinnell said it is the first of many times he will be in the area as part of his promotion of the state’s tourism industry.

“I’m not going to be a stranger,” he promised.

Brenda Spencer-Ragland, President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said Pinnell, the state’s 17th lieutenant governor, took it as a badge of honor that he stopped in Lawton first.

“We are very proud you did that,” she said.

Pinnell said he came into office with a strong focus on tourism and small business growth and shared ideas of how economic development and tourism go hand-in-hand. He said he first looked at how others in his position use it for their state’s benefit. In Louisiana, for example, building tourism is solely the task of the lieutenant governor. With Oklahoma’s reliance on sales taxes, there’s importance in the role. He said that tourism is the state’s third largest industry.