It takes a special kind of person to care for show pigs during the sweltering summer months.

MacArthur High School senior Tiffani Snow, 17, is one such. She is serving as the Lawton FFA chapter's MacArthur vice president for the 2018-2019 school year.

She brought three barrows to the Comanche County Free Fair swine show Thursday, a Crossbreed, a Yorkshire and a Spotted Poland China, all of them happy, healthy and hungry.