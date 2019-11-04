Pickup hits cars, house in southeast Lawton

A three-vehicle crash believed to be caused by a pickup that crashed into an east Lawton home Wednesday morning is under investigation.

First responders were called to the area west of Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. following the collision and crash. Witnesses told police that the truck was traveling southbound on 45th Street when it clipped the front end of pickup and slammed into the back of an orange Kia Soul before turning west onto Lee where it then left the roadway and traveled over 100 feet off the road and ran deeply into a home. Three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, including the pickup driver. A person inside the home was not injured.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said the Traffic Division was at the scene trying to determine the cause of the wreck.