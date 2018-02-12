Persistence starting to pay for local businesswoman

Christie Allen’s story is one of persistence.

It also is one that illustrates a daughter’s pride in her father’s abilities and a deep knowledge that what her father created is good. But mostly, it’s a story of persistence.

Allen is a budding entrepreneur who has begun marketing Sweet Lee’s Barbecue Sauce, a homestyle recipe created in her family’s kitchen by her father. Robert Lee Allen is gone now, but the recipe he perfected over years of trial and error lives on in other kitchens. And it wouldn’t have, if his daughter hadn’t been persistent and stubborn.

“My dad used to make this, over 20 years ago,” Allen said, remembering a barbecue recipe that she and others describe as a little sweet and tangy.