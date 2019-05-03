Pedestrian injured in Sunday morning collision

A Lawton man is in stable condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Sunday morning incident between him and a vehicle crossing a street.

Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard on a a collision report. They arrived to find a man who had been struck by a motor vehicle as he was attempting to cross the street, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and was listed in stable condition. Jenkins said the man was later transgerred to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment.