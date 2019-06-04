Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car

A vehicle versus pedestrian wreck Friday morning sent a Lawton woman to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Police were called around 8 a.m. to the 6800 block Northwest Faircloud Drive regarding the incident. The woman was found injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment to her lower extremeties, said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. She was later taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unavailable.

Investigators learned the injured woman was standing at the back of her car, parked properly on the roadway when an eastbound Mercedes Benz struck her, Jenkins said.