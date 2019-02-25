Pat Henry students work alongside real engineers for chain reaction challenge

Fifth grade students at Pat Henry Elementary received the unique chance to work alongside professional engineers for a rare learning opportunity Monday.

More than 50 students participated in the Garver Chain Reaction Challenge — the first leg of a 100-school competition spanning 11 states. Michael Graves, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said the challenge is a part of the engineering firm’s centennial celebration this year. He and other representatives will visit 100 schools in communities in which Garver has operated.

“Back in 1919, our founder, Neal Garver, started a chain reaction when he set a series of events in motion that turned a one person firm into an operation with 600 employees in 27 offices,” Graves said.