Passing contraband to prisoner lands woman in jail

A 43-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after admitting to passing two packages to an inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility.

Prison officers observed the woman visiting an inmate around 1 p.m. at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. According to the report, she was seen passing an unknown object to the inmate, who them put the item in his pants.

The inmate was removed from visitation and the woman was detained and Lawton police called to investigate.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the woman who admitted that she did pass two packages to an inmate that she was visiting, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. She told investigators that she did not know what was in the packages, the report states.