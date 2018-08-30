Passenger holding area at airport will be renovated soon

Renovations being discussed for the secured passenger holding area at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will include a temporary holding area that will be re-purposed when the renovations are completed.

The airport's governing body the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority was asked to make the decision so Corgan Architects and Garver Engineering can complete design plans for what they estimate will be $10.5 million worth of upgrades in the airport's terminal. Those upgrades, under discussion for years, began moving toward concrete plans earlier this year and airport Director Barbara McNally said actual construction is expected to begin in 2019, with design plans slated for completion by December or January.