Parkstomp to kick off Medicine Park music festival season this weekend

MEDICINE PARK — Shed those winter doldrums — the Medicine Park music season kicks off this weekend with a foot-stomping good time at Parkstomp.

The two-day bluegrass-inspired festival runs Saturday and Sunday with a loaded lineup of old favorites, familiar faces and some big names. Dwight Cope, special events coordinator for the Medicine Park Economic Development Association, said this is the perfect weekend to get out of the house after a long, bitterly cold winter and to enjoy the first few days of spring — a little early.

“It’s our general kickoff festival of the year, so we try to go all out for it,” Cope said. “It’s time to hit the ground running and get going with it again. Hopefully, we’ll have cooperative weather.”

Cope and MPEDA opted out of having early performances Friday night in favor of a packed Saturday and Sunday. The music will begin at noon Saturday with Just Strangers on the Main Stage. They’ll be followed by Whispering Willows at 2 p.m. Brad Fielder Trio will perform at 4 p.m. Chucky Waggs will prime the crowd at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the Arkansauce for the final performance of the night.