Pagnanelli rejoins SWMC

Southwestern Medical Center (SWMC) announced the return of neurosurgeon David Pagnanelli, MD, after a brief retirement in December 2018.

“I discovered retirement was not for me,” said Pagnanelli. “I missed practicing medicine, working alongside my team and, most of all, my patients.”

In December 2018, Pagnanelli retired from Southwestern Medical Center where he served as a neurosurgeon at Southwestern Neurosurgery for 14 years. During his time at SWMC, he achieved many notable accomplishments to include: performing SWMC’s first CT-guided brain biopsy, and introducing new procedures for carpal tunnel surgery, kyphoplasty and minimally invasive spine surgery.

“The Board is happy to welcome back Dr. Pagnanelli to SWMC,” said Shawn Anderson, DPh, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees. “Dr. Pagnanelli is a proven leader and an excellent surgeon. Lawton/Ft. Sill, as well as all of Southwest Oklahoma, is very fortunate to have access to a neurosurgeon of his caliber.”