Outdoor chamber events on tap for this week

Lawtonians can cool down with some water-related activities, as well as explore locally-owned shops and businesses at two events that make their return this week.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will once again host Ware on C at C Ave. and 4th Street on Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. Guests can listen to live music, play games, try food and visit local shops and vendors.

After taking a break in July, the monthly event returns with even stronger numbers. According to Chamber Communications Manager Brandi Sims, said that, as of Friday, 43 vendors had signed up, more than any Ware on C event ever.

“I think that’s attributed to us coming up on our first year of doing Ware on C,” Sims said. “I think now, people are familiarizing themselves with Ware on C, and businesses are as well.”

Another local block party-type event makes a comeback on Saturday. Chamber on the Move will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Viridian Coffee parking lot on NW 2nd Street.