OSBI releases information on shooting

he Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has released more information into a Monday morning police shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Lawton police responded before 2 a.m. to a domestic disturbance involving the teen and his mother. However, before police arrived, the young man left the home with two assault rifles and a handgun, according to the OSBI. He then drove to the 6300 block of Northwest Maple.

Officers responded to the Maple location and during the encounter with the man, three unidentified officers discharged their weapons an unknown number of times, killing the man, according to the OSBI. It is unknown if the man pointed a weapon or what led to the shooting.

The state Medical Examiner’s office is awaiting notification of the shooting victim’s next of kin before releasing his identification and the cause and manner of his death. His death is considered the seventh homicide in the city in 2018.