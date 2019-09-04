OSBI investigates LPD involved shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sunday night police-involved shooting at a northwest Lawton apartment complex.

LPD officers were called around 7:23 p.m. to the Avendale Pointe Apartments, 2704 NW 52nd, to conduct a welfare check of Michael Lynn Burton, 57. According to the OSBI, Burton came to the door and spoke with officers and, during the course of conversation, he brought a gun he was holding behind his back forward and began to swing it aggressively at officers.