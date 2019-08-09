Open Streets offer hot time for the family in downtown Lawton

It was a hot time for families to enjoy activities in downtown Lawton during the latest Open Streets event on Southwest C Avenue.

With vendors booths, hot food trucks and even a mobile snow cone truck, towering inflatable toys and activities and games aplenty offered something for families to do that doesn’t cost a thing. It provides a chance to spend some fun, family time together.

Druie Dutton walked hand in hand with his 3-year-old daughter Cheyenne as they viewed attractions and talked with friends. He said it was their first time to come in to Lawton to enjoy Open Streets.

“I work on Fort Sill and wanted to get into town and see what it was all about,” Dutton said, “”and to get out and have some fun.”

That’s the idea, according to Sandy Foster, a member of the Open Streets Planning Committee. She’s been with the committee since the beginning and a veteran of about a dozen events. The latest was a good one, she said.

“The turnout’s been huge,” Foster said. “Every time we do it, it gets bigger and better.”