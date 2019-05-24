Open Streets enters 5th year

Open Streets will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on C Ave. between 3rd and 5th in downtown Lawton. The event is free and open to all ages.

This marks the 5th year of collaboration between The City of Lawton, Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma and various community partners to bring the biannual Open Streets to Lawton.

Open Streets is a health-based initiative that temporarily transforms a stretch of downtown Lawton into a city park.

“We are looking forward to another opportunity to get kids and families moving,” said Community Relations Director and Open Streets Committee Member Tiffany Martinez Vrska.

Open streets will feature health and vision checks through the Lawton Noon Lions Club, fluoride varnishes for children at the Caring Foundation’s Caring Van which is presented by the Comanche County Health Department, fist-aid training through the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps and the introduction of a smoothie bike, which will create a smoothie through a pedal-powered blender. Also new this year is a Princess Photo Booth and the “People’s Choice Award.”