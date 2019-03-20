One-room schoolhouse at museum undergoing renovation

A volunteer’s determination matched the Museum of the Great Plains’ vision for the restoration of the old one-room Blue Beaver School No. 61.

On the fenced grounds east of the museum building, 601 NW Ferris, rests the old school along with the Agricultural Shed, the Elgin Depot and, of course, the Red River Trading Post, have made for many a well-remembered school field trip for local and state students through the years. It’s Judy Odom’s wish for a return of student activity to the grounds by May.

With that, Odom took to the fundraising trail for the refurbishment of the schoolhouse. She said it began when she was at a meeting at the museum and Executive Director John Hernandez was speaking. She noticed the museum had undergone a $4 million remodel/revamping on its inside, but the outside was hurting and no funds were available.

Needs overcame funds available. Exposure to the Oklahoma elements has taken its toll on the popular exhibits.

“That just really resonated with me,” Odom said. “I decided I was going to do something about it.”

She said her children and grandchildren have always loved the exhibits and she knows that it’s been a popular attraction for school field trips for many years. It’s offered a break from technology and allows them a place to be “free to play and imagine and to dream,” she said.