One judge almost did it all at Comanche County Free Fair

One unusual thing about the 2019 Comanche County Free Fair is that a single individual judged every livestock show except for rabbits and poultry.

Brandon Callis lives at Minco in Grady County and teaches at Redlands Community College in El Reno. He attended Connors State College before going on to Kansas State University, where he competed on its livestock judging team and eventually became its coach.

Callis drove an hour each way Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to judge the dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine and beef cattle.