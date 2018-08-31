One of Ishman's trials moved to January

One of two trials of Michael Emmanuel Ishman scheduled for the September jury trial docket has been bumped back to the first of 2019.

On Thursday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders ordered Ishman's scheduled trial for a trio of counts: unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and committing felony with firearm with defaced ID number, be moved to the January/February 2019 jury trial docket in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.