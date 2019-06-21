Officials mum on when minors to arrive

Federal officials said Thursday they cannot confirm when unaccompanied alien minors will begin arriving at Fort Sill, but those youths will be housed in “hard sided” structures.

The statements come as the California-based Tsuru For Solidarity finalizes plans to demonstrate in Lawton during an event that will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Shepler Park, according to the assembly permit issued by the City of Lawton. Participants, who are expected to include local, state and out-of-state residents, say they oppose the government’s designation of Fort Sill as housing for unaccompanied minors. Organizers say their opposition is louder because the post also was the World War II site of what historians call an internment camp and they call a concentration camp for Japanese-Americans.

Federal officials said last week that Fort Sill had been selected as a temporary shelter to house up to 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children, meaning those under the age of 17. The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) said last week it is dealing with a dramatic spike in the number of children without parents crossing the nation’s southern border, leading federal officials to look at other options to shelter those children beyond facilities already in place.

As of June 16, there were 13,500 unaccompanied children in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a number that changes daily because of referrals and releases to suitable sponsors, officials said. Because of what federal officials are calling a historic number of unaccompanied children trying to cross the border, they are looking for alternate sites to provide temporary shelter, a designation Fort Sill also had in 2014.